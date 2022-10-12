Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.92 Million Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of TechTarget worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,147,000 after purchasing an additional 96,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,878,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,695,000 after purchasing an additional 43,148 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,432,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TTGT traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.76. 1,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,536. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. TechTarget had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $78.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.93 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

TechTarget Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Featured Articles

