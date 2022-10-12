Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,279 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Axonics by 401.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $49,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $3,544,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,156 shares in the company, valued at $578,178.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $49,593.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,960 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,109 in the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Axonics from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Axonics from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axonics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Axonics stock traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.17. 5,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.44. Axonics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.41 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.19 and its 200-day moving average is $62.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Axonics had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Axonics’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

