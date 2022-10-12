NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1,245.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF stock opened at $105.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.98 and its 200-day moving average is $121.91. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $103.50 and a one year high of $187.00.

