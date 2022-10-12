Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $47.99

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.99 and last traded at $48.27, with a volume of 23268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.27.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on NVZMY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novozymes A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.67.
Novozymes A/S Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.33.
About Novozymes A/S
Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.
Featured Articles
