Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Gap Up to $11.63

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.63, but opened at $12.03. Norwegian Cruise Line shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 400,519 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 148.50% and a negative net margin of 166.44%. The business’s revenue was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 62,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $921,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kempa sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 222,651 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after buying an additional 5,549,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,085,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,242,000 after buying an additional 882,556 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,713,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,019,000 after purchasing an additional 677,268 shares during the last quarter. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

