Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 66,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,137,808 shares.The stock last traded at $30.32 and had previously closed at $29.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

