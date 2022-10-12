North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,775 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,538 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,994 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,662,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 27,212 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,451,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. HSBC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.93. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

