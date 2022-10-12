North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,271.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBE opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

