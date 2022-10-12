North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Qorvo by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Qorvo by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,075 shares of company stock worth $597,468. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $78.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $178.50.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

