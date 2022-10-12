North Star Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,260,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.2% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 96,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIF stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

