North Star Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,263,000 after buying an additional 52,459 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 849,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,215,000 after purchasing an additional 218,318 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 837,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,539,000 after purchasing an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 783,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,073,000 after purchasing an additional 124,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 774,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT stock opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $108.15.

