Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Lowered to $264.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $292.00 to $264.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group cut Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.33.

NYSE:NSC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $212.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,745. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.79. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $209.59 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

