Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC lessened its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nordson by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,322,000 after purchasing an additional 395,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Nordson by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 738,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,300 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 2,651.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,107 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 414,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,034,000 after purchasing an additional 107,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $213.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.83. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $194.89 and a 12 month high of $272.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.