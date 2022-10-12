NitroEX (NTX) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36,257.00

NitroEX (NTX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. NitroEX has a market capitalization of $612,487.01 and $36,257.00 worth of NitroEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NitroEX has traded down 0% against the dollar. One NitroEX token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NitroEX Token Profile

NitroEX’s genesis date was June 27th, 2020. NitroEX’s total supply is 10,750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NitroEX is https://reddit.com/r/nitroexchange. NitroEX’s official message board is nitroex.medium.com. NitroEX’s official Twitter account is @nitroexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NitroEX is nitroex.io.

Buying and Selling NitroEX

According to CryptoCompare, “NitroEX (NTX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NitroEX has a current supply of 10,750,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of NitroEX is 0.00017499 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $40,236.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nitroex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NitroEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NitroEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NitroEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

