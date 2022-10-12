Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) One Day Volume Tops $1,114.00

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Nimbus Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $1,114.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimbus Governance Token token can now be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nimbus Governance Token has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nimbus Governance Token launched on March 6th, 2021. Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 tokens. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimbus Governance Token’s official message board is nimbusplatform.medium.com. The official website for Nimbus Governance Token is nimbusplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nimbus Governance Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nimbus Governance Token is 0.05103285 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $856.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nimbusplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimbus Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimbus Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimbus Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

