Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Down to $5.52

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $5.38. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 21 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Nexa Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $716.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources ( NYSE:NEXA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $829.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.