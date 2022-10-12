New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading Up 3.3%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.91. 5,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,863,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

A number of brokerages have commented on NGD. Raymond James decreased their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.20 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $598.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $115.70 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. Equities research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Gold by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 30.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

