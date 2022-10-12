Neutrino USD (USDN) 1-Day Volume Tops $2.46 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005156 BTC on exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $670.07 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 680,266,899 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,266,294 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Neutrino USD has a current supply of 680,266,898.5042378 with 680,266,294.444135 in circulation. The last known price of Neutrino USD is 0.98461372 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,566,698.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://neutrino.at/.”

