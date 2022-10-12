Network International (LON:NETW) Shares Down 3.4%

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 294.20 ($3.55) and last traded at GBX 296 ($3.58). Approximately 605,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 1,001,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 306.40 ($3.70).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Network International from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 305 ($3.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.44) target price on shares of Network International in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.68) price target on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 434 ($5.24).

Network International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,441.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 262.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 234.76.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

