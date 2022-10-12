Neoteric 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $247.00 (NTRC)

Neoteric (NTRC) traded up 306% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Neoteric has traded up 88.2% against the U.S. dollar. Neoteric has a market capitalization of $94,497.62 and $247.00 worth of Neoteric was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neoteric token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00051695 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070248 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10739231 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Neoteric Token Profile

Neoteric’s launch date was March 12th, 2021. Neoteric’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Neoteric’s official website is www.neoteric.finance. Neoteric’s official Twitter account is @neotericfinance.

Neoteric Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neoteric (NTRC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Neoteric has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Neoteric is 0.0000465 USD and is up 2.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.neoteric.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neoteric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neoteric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neoteric using one of the exchanges listed above.

