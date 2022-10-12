National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 101.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 579,724 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree accounts for about 0.8% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.51% of Dollar Tree worth $179,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 7.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in Dollar Tree by 16.4% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,457. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.70 and a 52-week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

