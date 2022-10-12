National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 42,883 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,883 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.14% of MSCI worth $45,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of MSCI by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,346,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in MSCI by 134.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.38.

MSCI stock traded up $4.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $403.40. 7,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,176. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $462.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 1.09.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

