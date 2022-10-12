National Bank of Canada FI Has $42.92 Million Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 387.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,881 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.38% of Dynatrace worth $42,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,419,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,577,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,301,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,020 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 7,149,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,247 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,989,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 4,248,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,100,000 after acquiring an additional 501,602 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 42,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,536. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 242.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.76 million. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

