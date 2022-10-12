National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,805,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,156 shares during the period. BCE comprises 1.1% of National Bank of Canada FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.53% of BCE worth $235,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in BCE by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 4,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC grew its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in BCE by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.38. 26,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,571. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on BCE from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BCE from C$69.00 to C$65.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

