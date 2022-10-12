National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 104,653 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,653 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.70% of CAE worth $54,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 16.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 27,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.7% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 40.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. 8,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,709. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $34.19.
CAE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from C$37.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
