National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 104,653 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,653 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.70% of CAE worth $54,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CAE by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 16.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 27,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 0.7% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 40.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.22. 8,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,709. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $34.19.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $933.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on CAE in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CAE from C$37.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

