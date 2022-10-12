Nasdacoin (NSD) One Day Volume Tops $2,583.00

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $19,780.21 and $2,583.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $173.79 or 0.00896471 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,267,797 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin (NSD) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate NSD through the process of mining. Nasdacoin has a current supply of 29,267,797.30025695. The last known price of Nasdacoin is 0.00074802 USD and is up 14.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,492.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nasdacoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.