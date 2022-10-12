NanoDimension Inc. Sells 957,858 Shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)

NanoDimension Inc. lowered its position in shares of Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,735,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957,858 shares during the period. Icosavax makes up approximately 32.6% of NanoDimension Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. NanoDimension Inc.’s holdings in Icosavax were worth $9,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Icosavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $416,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Icosavax by 152.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Icosavax by 6.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Icosavax by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 25,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Icosavax

In other news, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 9,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $61,997.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,241.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Douglas Holtzman sold 9,337 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $61,997.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,241.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 7,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total value of $46,592.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,950,646.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,519 shares of company stock valued at $168,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Icosavax Price Performance

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Icosavax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of ICVX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,238. Icosavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $127.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Icosavax Company Profile

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

