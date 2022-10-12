Musk Melon (MELON) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $7,289.14

Musk Melon (MELON) traded down 66.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Musk Melon token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Musk Melon has a total market capitalization of $7,289.14 and approximately $11,064.00 worth of Musk Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Musk Melon has traded down 66.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Musk Melon

Musk Melon’s launch date was April 15th, 2022. Musk Melon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Musk Melon’s official Twitter account is @muskmelon_mm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Musk Melon’s official website is muskmelon.org. Musk Melon’s official message board is medium.com/@musk_melon123. The Reddit community for Musk Melon is https://reddit.com/r/musk_melon.

Buying and Selling Musk Melon

According to CryptoCompare, “Musk Melon (MELON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Musk Melon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Musk Melon is 0.00000234 USD and is up 11.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $13.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://muskmelon.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Musk Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Musk Melon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Musk Melon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

