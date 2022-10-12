Museo Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7,338.32 (MSE)

Museo (MSE) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Museo has a total market cap of $7,338.32 and approximately $117,368.00 worth of Museo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Museo has traded 98.9% lower against the dollar. One Museo token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Museo Token Profile

Museo’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. Museo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 899,999,387 tokens. Museo’s official Twitter account is @museonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Museo is www.museo.network.

Buying and Selling Museo

According to CryptoCompare, “Museo (MSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Museo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Museo is 0.00000815 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.museo.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Museo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Museo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Museo using one of the exchanges listed above.

