MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.95

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.95 and last traded at $13.17, with a volume of 37416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Get MS&AD Insurance Group alerts:

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS&AD Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.