Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 363,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 409,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MOTS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Motus GI from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Motus GI Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $5.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motus GI

Motus GI ( NASDAQ:MOTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.23. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 214.97% and a negative net margin of 4,402.92%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

About Motus GI

(Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.