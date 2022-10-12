Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 363,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 409,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on MOTS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Motus GI from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Motus GI from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Motus GI Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $5.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motus GI
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Motus GI by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Motus GI during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
