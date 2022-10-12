Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Stock Price Up 25%

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 25% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Stock Up 4.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Mosaic ImmunoEngineering
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulator platform technology for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in humans and for veterinary use. It offers MIE-101, a nanoparticle-based treatment derived from cowpea mosaic virus, which is non-infectious in mice, dogs, and humans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mosaic ImmunoEngineering (CPMV)
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic ImmunoEngineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.