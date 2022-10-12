Morgan Stanley Trims Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Target Price to $38.00

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Pentair Trading Up 0.2 %

PNR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.94. 14,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Pentair has a 1-year low of $39.99 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,138.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Pentair in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pentair by 5,262.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,202 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Pentair by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

