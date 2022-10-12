Morgan Stanley Raises LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Price Target to $259.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $259.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.21. 18,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,103. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $140.65 and a 1-year high of $247.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares in the company, valued at $37,920,132.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $34,201,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.27, for a total transaction of $4,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,920,132.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,761 shares of company stock worth $19,487,518 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

