Morgan Stanley Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $85.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

General Electric Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.89. 55,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,673,242. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,915 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in General Electric by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155,612 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,963,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,263,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197,786 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in General Electric by 178.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,966,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,844,309,000 after acquiring an additional 18,569,368 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,035,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $829,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,706 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

