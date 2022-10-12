Morgan Stanley Cuts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $251.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $268.00 to $251.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennox International from $201.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Lennox International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Lennox International from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lennox International from $335.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.70.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International Price Performance

Shares of LII traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.35. 8,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,052. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.92. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $182.85 and a 52 week high of $334.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 134.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,570.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 2,213 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $538,644.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at $10,747,570.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 400 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.11, for a total value of $104,444.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,325.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 65.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

(Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.