Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Royal Bank of Canada

Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 395 ($4.77) in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Morgan Advanced Materials Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Advanced Materials stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. Morgan Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.47.

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as a materials science and application engineering company primarily the United Kingdom. It offers high-temperature insulating fibers, microporous, firebrick and insulating firebrick, monolithic, heat shields, and fired refractory shape products; crucibles, foundry and ferrous products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, such as face seals, split and segmented seals, sliding bearings, shafts, rotary vane pump components, and sliding valve components.

