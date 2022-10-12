MOON Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10,221.07 (MOON)

MOON (MOON) traded down 65.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One MOON token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. MOON has a market cap of $10,221.07 and $9,851.00 worth of MOON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MOON has traded 533.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MOON alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MOON Token Profile

MOON’s genesis date was May 31st, 2022. MOON’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. MOON’s official Twitter account is @moontoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOON’s official website is moon-token.co. The Reddit community for MOON is https://reddit.com/r/CryptoCurrency.

Buying and Selling MOON

According to CryptoCompare, “MOON (MOON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MOON has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MOON is 0 USD and is down -19.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $5,035.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moon-token.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MOON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MOON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.