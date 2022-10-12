Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $6,815,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 50,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.57.

Shares of NYSE J traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.16. 1,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.60. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.76 and a twelve month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

