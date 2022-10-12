Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Increases Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 351.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE WSO traded up $1.89 on Wednesday, hitting $266.12. 398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,320. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $277.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.83. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. Watsco’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.40.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

