Monumental Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040,638 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after purchasing an additional 875,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,799,000 after purchasing an additional 826,985 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after purchasing an additional 361,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 104.9% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 686,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,236,000 after buying an additional 351,376 shares in the last quarter.

USMV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.22. 9,973,669 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.52.

