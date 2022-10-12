Monumental Financial Group Inc. Has $8.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 316.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,725,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,636,928 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,952,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,971 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,945,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.59. 32,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,286,762. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.49 and a twelve month high of $81.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

