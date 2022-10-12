Monumental Financial Group Inc. Has $414,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after buying an additional 6,419,434 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 211.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,156,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,369 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,113 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,128,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,669.6% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after purchasing an additional 842,449 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.03. 10,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,428,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.69. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

