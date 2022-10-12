Monumental Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 21,448 iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for 1.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Monumental Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,068,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 495.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38,398 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 36,480 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $980,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYC traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.83. The company had a trading volume of 403 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,302. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average is $64.38. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $87.51.

