Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MNST. Roth Capital started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $90.18. The company had a trading volume of 45,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,279. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $606,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,083 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

