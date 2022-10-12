Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, an increase of 280.3% from the September 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Monarch Mining Trading Down 2.2 %

Monarch Mining stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting 0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,077. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.20. Monarch Mining has a 12 month low of 0.05 and a 12 month high of 0.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Monarch Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Monarch Mining Company Profile

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

