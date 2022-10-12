Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Up to $120.72

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.72, but opened at $125.22. Moderna shares last traded at $135.79, with a volume of 170,507 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

Moderna Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.93.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $6,724,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,802,242.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $6,724,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $909,802,242.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,048 shares of company stock valued at $87,001,182 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

