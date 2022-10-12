Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Up to $120.72

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.72, but opened at $125.22. Moderna shares last traded at $135.79, with a volume of 170,507 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.
Moderna Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.93.
Insider Activity at Moderna
In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $6,724,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,802,242.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $6,724,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $909,802,242.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 583,048 shares of company stock valued at $87,001,182 over the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.