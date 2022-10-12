Modera Wealth Management LLC Takes $272,000 Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.81. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

