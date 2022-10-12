Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 911 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Down 3.1 %

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,706 shares of company stock worth $5,766,896 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FISV opened at $95.45 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.