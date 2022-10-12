Modera Wealth Management LLC Invests $221,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after purchasing an additional 107,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,899,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,538,000 after purchasing an additional 385,046 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ALL opened at $132.97 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.20.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

